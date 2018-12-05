Menu
The victim was scared to leave the offender's house after she was told "she was only leaving in a body bag”. Valerie Horton
Crime

DV SENTENCE: 'Only leaving in a body bag'

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Dec 2018 12:16 AM
A WOMAN, mad after an argument over money, punched, slashed with scissors and dragged her former partner by the hair, threatening the worst was still to come in 2016.

Maryborough District Court heard the woman, 30, with a "three-page Queensland criminal history" pleaded guilty to 10 charges including contravening a domestic violence protection order, wounding and robbery.

The victim was scared to leave the offender's house after she was told "she was only leaving in a body bag".

In a separate incident, the offender, who cannot be identified to protect the victim, forced the same victim out of the house and threatened her with a knife in the middle of the night last year.

Crown prosecutor Chontelle Farnsworth described how the woman then approached a petrol station and, after being refused a ride from a member of the public, threatened her with a knife as well.

"The first complainant locked herself in the toilet at the 7-Eleven and the other complainant locked herself in her car," Ms Farnsworth said.

Defence Barrister Paul Rutt-ledge said his client had no memory of the offending but accepted she had done it by the evidence.

"She had a difficult childhood and was exposed to a full range of abuse," Mr Ruttledge said.

"She suffers from drug-induced psychosis, anxiety, depression and drug dependence which is in remission. She has engaged with mental health in prison."

Judge Brian Devereaux sentenced the woman to a total of three years imprisonment with 229 days declared served out of the more than 20 months she spent behind bars.

The woman will be released on parole by Christmas.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the free helpline DV CONNECT on 1800 811 811.

