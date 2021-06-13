DV victim abused in public in front of kids

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

A domestic violence offender confronted his former partner in public and abused her in front of their children.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said the victim reported the domestic violence order breach to police on May 28.

Sergeant Campbell said the defendant and victim met at a cafe in Yeppoon about 8am for a prearranged child handover.

The defendant asked the victim what she was doing during the day and where she was going.

The victim gave vague answers and the defendant left with the children.

The defendant called the victim about 8.50am and questioned her again about what she was doing, but she hung up.

The defendant then attempted to call the victim four more times.

The victim answered half of the calls because she was concerned about the welfare of the children, but none of the calls were about the children.

The defendant attempted to call the victim two more times, but she did not answer the calls.

The victim attended an address with friends about 1pm and the defendant approached her from behind with the children and said, "You piece of s---, you're nothing but a f---ing liar, obviously you slept with him".

The victim and her friends left, and the defendant followed the victim and said, "I can't believe you have done this to the kids, I can't believe you f---ing lied to me".

The defendant then went to a nearby business and questioned the victim's aunt about the victim's movements and attempted to call the victim nine more times.

The victim answered the calls and the defendant said, "I can't do this anymore, I'm over it, I'm hurting too much, my life is not worth living."

The victim was freighted by the defendant's words as it was a pretence to the defendant attempting suicide in the past.

The victim picked up the children with her mother about 2.30pm and then spoke to police.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had contacted Relationships Australia and had no further contact with the victim since the incident.

Ms Legrady said her client was also seeing a psychologist and psychiatrist.

She said she told him that any kind of messaging or questioning he did was intimidating and controlling behaviour and was not acceptable.

"Being in the watchhouse has been a huge lesson for him," she said.

"He understands he needs to let go and is going to actively take part in the programs and follow up with the psychologist and psychiatrist."

The defendant was sentenced to prison for nine months with immediate parole.