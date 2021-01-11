Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO.
The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

DV victim flees home after receiving threats

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A heavily intoxicated domestic violence offender caused a woman to flee from her home after he started threatening her.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant had become angry and started threatening the victim early on January 8 in Biloela.

Mr Fox said the victim had fled the house to a neighbours address.

He said the defendant followed her and continued to make threats but was locked out of the address and left the area.

He said police found and arrested the defendant, who was heavily intoxicated.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client could recall little of the incident due to his level of intoxication.

Mr Gimbert said his client had been drinking bourbon with his family and could not remember what started the incident.

He said, although threats were made, there were no allegations of physical violence.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 15 months with a criminal conviction recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

CQ man busted with dangerous drugs, utensil

Ammunition, drug utensils seized during police raid

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rutherford: Rocky needs adept mayor in ‘uncertain’ times

        Premium Content Rutherford: Rocky needs adept mayor in ‘uncertain’ times

        News “The region cannot afford to wait for an inexperienced mayor to learn the ropes.”

        DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Nth Rocky house destroyed by fire

        Premium Content DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Nth Rocky house destroyed by fire

        News UPDATE: Four children and one adult have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

        PHOTOS: Firies attack blaze as Rocky home burns

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Firies attack blaze as Rocky home burns

        News Smoke covered the suburb as fire fighters worked to extinguish the fire.

        Ammunition, drug utensils seized during police raid

        Premium Content Ammunition, drug utensils seized during police raid

        Crime Two people faced court after the search of a home in Park Avenue uncovered a number...