DV victim pulled to the ground while in headlock

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of contravention of domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of contravention of domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

A domestic violence offender pulled his ex-partner to the ground while holding her in a headlock after she spat on his arm following an argument over him not handing over iPads to give to their children.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of contravention of domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen said the defendant and victim lived together with their two children, despite being separated for two years.

Sergeant Ongheen said the defendant and victim had been arguing over the course of the day on March 14 at Zilzie.

He said the victim went into the defendant’s bedroom to get the iPads for the children at 9.45pm, however, the defendant refused to hand them over, which resulted in the victim raising her voice at the defendant.

He said the defendant “got up into the victim’s face” and “flinched towards her”, which resulted in the victim spitting on the defendant’s arm.

He said the defendant walked up behind the victim while she was in the hallway, put his arm around her neck and pulled her to the ground.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said the house belonged to her client, who had allowed the victim to continue living there despite the domestic violence order in place.

Ms Davis said her client would be making arrangements for the victim to seek alternative accommodation.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 12 months with no criminal conviction recorded.