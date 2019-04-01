DVD store bucks the trend and opens shop in Rockhampton

ROCKHAMPTON only had to go six months without a video rental store before Suzie's Movie Scene moved to town and filled the gap.

The family owned store moved into a shop front off George St and the owners were so keen to open last Saturday, the smell of drying paint was still present when The Morning Bulletin visited yesterday morning.

The last operational video rental store in Rockhampton was Video Ezy in North Rockhampton which closed its doors in early October, 2018, citing franchise disagreements.

Despite being new to town, Suzie's Movie Scene have been peddling DVDs for eight years in Gracemere.

The video rental game is one shrouded by constant closures and franchise collapses but co-manager of the Suzie's Movie Scene, Peter Cornwell, shared the secret to bucking the trend.

"It comes down to cheaper prices and finding a space with less competition,” he said.

"There is still a market for video rentals, you just need to know where.”

He said the core demographic of those renting DVDs was the age range between 60 and 80-years-old, and as the population of ages it was a demographic that would only get bigger.

Peter said although large scale closures of video stores had occurred around the country, the price of sourcing products remained the same.

He runs the store with two of his sisters including the store's namesake, Suzie.

Those looking to save their data and get that nostalgic kick of blowing the dust off their DVD player, Suzie's Movie Scene is open 7 days a week and according to Peter they are here to stay.