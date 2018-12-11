Fiancee stands by Walker, rejects assault claim

Dylan Walker and Alexandra Ivkovic left court hand in hand. Picture: David Swift

NRL star Dylan Walker has declared his innocence while facing court for the first time with the fiancee he is accused of assaulting.

Police allege the Sea Eagles centre yanked the hair of former Miss Universe Australia finalist Alexandra Ivkovic as she ran out of their northern beaches home following a fight over a video game last week.

Paramedics treated the 24-year-old for cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet, and Walker was charged with common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police also took out an apprehended violence order against Walker on behalf of his fiancee, who gave birth to the couple's son in July.

She accompanied the former Test and NSW player when he appeared in Manly Local Court on Tuesday over the domestic violence charges.

The pair arrived separately but sat together in silence during the short court mention.

Walker's solicitor Ramy Qutami said his client would fight the charges and added Ivkovic wants to issue a "retraction statement".

"My instructions are he enters a plea of not guilty to the offences," Qutami said.

The couple said nothing as they left the court hand in hand.

Manly general manager of football John Bonasera and Walker's agent Wayne Beavis were also present in court.

Walker, 24, was arrested at their home on Prescott Avenue, Dee Why about 5pm last Thursday.

He was picked up from Manly Police Station late that night by Sea Eagles head coach Des Hasler.

Walker's $600,000-a-year contract with the club is in jeopardy if the allegations are proven true.

Walker's career hangs in the balance and he's been instructed to stay away from pre-season training and may not be permitted to return to training until the new year.

Hasler will stand by Walker for now but his future is in jeopardy if convicted.

Walker must not stalk, harass or intimidate his partner or damage her property under his bail and AVO conditions.

His matter will return to court on December 18.