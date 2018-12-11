Star in court over alleged fiancee assault

NRL player Dylan Walker is due to front court today after he allegedly assaulted his fiancee Alexandra Ivkovic on Sydney's northern beaches.

Police say a 24-year-old woman suffered minor cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet at a home in Dee Why after the alleged domestic violence incident on December 6.

Walker was arrested and charged with common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Manly Sea Eagles centre was granted bail to appear at Manly Local Court and Manly chief executive Lyall Gorman said the matter has been referred to the NRL Integrity Unit.

Walker allegedly assaulted Ivkovic, a former Miss Australia finalist, over a dispute involving a video game. The pair have a young son who was born in July.

Ivkovic was seen in the passenger seat as Walker drove himself to court on Tuesday morning and she was reportedly sitting next to him once they arrived at court.

Walker's NRL career appears in limbo with the Manly star stood down from training and he faces the threat of having his contract torn up if found guilty.

Walker is facing serious charges.

Gorman said the former Kangaroos representative and South Sydney premiership winner wouldn't be required for training until after his court appearance.

"He needs to clear his head. He's only been released from Manly police station through the night," Gorman said on Friday.

Gorman said last week his club's chief concern was the welfare of the alleged victim and a four-month-old child.

"I haven't been able to speak to Dylan personally. I have spoken to his partner on four occasions - twice last night and twice this morning - and been trying to make sure we look after her welfare and the welfare of the family and the young baby," he said.

"She's in good care with her mum and dad."

Gorman wouldn't speculate on any possible sanctions should Walker be found guilty.