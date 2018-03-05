Dynamic Drovers start rugby season with a bang

WINNING START: The Dawson Valley Drovers have made a solid start to 2018, taking out the Season Launch 7s at Rugby Park.

RUGBY UNION: Dawson Valley has claimed the first piece of silverware of the 2018 rugby season - and it was a significant one.

The Drovers received the Defiance Challenge Cup, which dates back to 1969, after taking out the Season Launch 7s at Rockhampton's Rugby Park on Saturday.

The defending A-grade champions stamped their authority on the shortened format of the game with a 24-5 win over Frenchville in the grand final.

The two teams were locked at five-all at half-time before the Drovers took charge in the second, running in three unanswered tries to take the title.

Ben Cumming was one of Dawson Valley's best at the 7s. Chris Ison ROK300717crugby3

Assistant coach Jack Travers said it was a positive start for the Moura team with the regular season set to kick off this weekend.

"It was a great day and we got the win which we're really excited about,” he said.

"Being the first hit-out we just wanted to get the boys together and play a bit of footy.

"We didn't have any real huge expectations but we came through on the day and it worked out well.”

Travers said the Drovers' backline starred at the weekend, led by winger Ben Cumming who ran in a host of tries.

"It was a big effort from him but it was a big effort from everyone really. It was very pleasing to see us play like that this early in the season.

"Everyone's going to be out to get us this year. That's something that we know and we're ready for and we're looking forward to the challenge.”

Skipper Cameron Lindley was pleased with Frenchville's performance. Allan Reinikka ROK030318asevens2

Frenchville skipper Cameron Lindley said he could not be disappointed with his team's performance.

"The boys dug in well and I couldn't be happier with the result we got today,” he said, indicating his troops were committed and stuck to the game plan.

"Coming into the first round of the season we've got something to looking forward to and the team's going to go really well.”

Lindley said Frenchville was expecting a good contest against Gladstone in its season-opener on Saturday.

Rugby Capricornia chairman Douglas Rogers said the 7s grand final produced some exciting rugby which capped a fantastic day of competition at Rugby Park.

He said the Challenge Cup would become an integral part of the competition this year.

"Dawson Valley will start the season with it but it will be up for grabs when they play Cap Coast in their first game,” he said.

"It gives us a focus point every week and it means a team can win a trophy every week as well.”

Rodgers said he was looking forward to a big year of rugby action, with a focus on developing the inaugural women's competition.