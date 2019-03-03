Dysart and Emerald crowned champions at Highlands Hit Out

The Dysart Bulls won the men's competition in the Central Highlands Hit Out on the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Teams from across the Central Highlands battled it out in a day of high-quality footy at Saturday's Central Highlands Hit Out.

"The quality of play was really high for a pre-season hit out,” QRL operations manager Cameron Stallard said.

"It made representative selections really hard. It was a good appetiser for the season ahead.

"There were some standout players from the get go who put themselves in the team, and a lot of talent on display.”

In the men's, the Dysart Bulls dominated across the board. The Bulls defeated Blackwater Crushers 14-0, Emerald Tigers 16-0 and Bluff Rabbitohs 18-16, before heading into the grand final against Blackwater Crushers, where they defeated their rivals 10-4.

The final went down to golden point after the scores were tied 4-4 at full-time.

But it took just 90 seconds for the Bulls to break away with Clayton Kilpatrick scooting out of dummy half from a couple of metres away and scoring under the crossbar.

Bluff's Chris Conway was named the Player of the Carnival.

The Emerald Tigers won the women's competition in the Central Highlands Hit Out on the weekend. Cameron Stallard

In the women's, Emerald Tigers were equally strong, taking out wins against Blackwater Crushettes by 10-4, drawing 8-8 with Dysart Bulls and defeating Emerald Cowgirls 12-0. In the grand final, they beat Dysart Bulls 18-12.

Emerald Cowgirls' Cass Marks was named Player of the Carnival.

A standout clash was between Dysart and Bluff, where the Bulls defeated the Rabbitohs 18-16.

"Both teams were high quality and it was a really tough game,” Stallard said.

"Bluff was a standout team who kept delivering the goods. They've recruited really well.”