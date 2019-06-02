Dysart mum creates a magical story based on her children

DREAMS COME TRUE: Ellen Madden recently published her first children's picture book Joseph Was Not Going to School.

A DYSART mother of three has weaved the story of her children into a magical picture book kids around CQ can't get enough off.

Ellen Madden, 42, recently published her very first children's picture book based, a true story titled Joseph Was Not Going to School.

The story explores all the excitement that goes along with a child's first day of school, from the point of view of the child who is staying at home.

Mrs Madden said she wrote the book when she realised how put-out her second child Joseph was when his big sister Molly starting school.

"I was just really surprised with how the rest of the family was affected, my middle boy especially,” she said.

"Joseph was just really sad and felt he was missing out.

"When someone starts school, they get a new uniform, new shoes, a new backpack and Joseph was really put out by all of those things.

"I would tell him it is just boring stuff for school - but to him it was new stuff.

"Also, Joseph and Molly were so close in age, they were really good friends, and he was going to miss her. He felt he was missing out on the whole experience.

"I think there is a lot of books out there written about kids' first day of school, but not kids who miss out on school.”

Mrs Madden, who works at Dysart Library, said she always wanted to be a writer.

"I sort of have the unpublished novel in the bottom draw, I just never had the time,” she said. "Although, I don't think I ever wanted to be a children's author, it just happened organically from having kids and less time.

"Writing is something I have always wanted to do. I have always had journals filled with stories and I spent time in London writing the Great Australian Novel.

"I just got busy with life and had to do something to pay the bills and writing and doodling in notebooks wasn't doing that.

"Then it just sort of happened.”

Mrs Madden said it didn't feel real for a very long time and she still gets a bit of a buzz every time she sees the book on the shelves in the library.

She said this book was the first of many, with a couple almost ready to hit the shelves.

"Doing book readings at schools and kindies locally is important to me, because children and especially girls in regional towns have limited jobs to aspire to, with the male- dominated coal industry surrounding us,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring authors was don't do it for the money. "You have to be in it for the long haul, everything takes a long time,” she said.

"It's just patience and persistence but in the end it all pays off.”

Buy a copy today

You can purchase Joseph Was Not Going to School for $14.95 from most online book stores, including Booktopia, as well as Let The Children Play Toyshop, Mackay. You can also order a copy online through Ellen Madden's website at ellenmadden.com.