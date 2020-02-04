Menu
Principal Lyn McDonald with students Jack Upton, Jorja Telford, Mia Sutton & Tayla McVeigh.
Education

Dysart students get upgrade from business with interest

Angela Seng
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
STUDENTS at Dysart will be able to surf the net with more reliability this year thanks to the

support of a business employing locals.

Dysart State High School principal Lyn McDonald said a grant from BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance had allowed for a much-needed upgrade to Wi-Fi capability which would help to create a more efficient learning environment.

“We will be able to access resources more quickly and accurately, and enhance our everyday learning and teaching,” Ms McDonald said.

Student Jorja Telford was very excited at the prospect of a faster internet connection.

“The Wi-Fi upgrade at school will make it easier for me to learn. As someone who learns best through visuals, it’s important for me to watch videos and see pictures,” Jorja said.

“That’s very difficult when videos don’t load.

“It will also be much easier for me to complete work in my Information Communication and Technology classes when the internet can keep up with my searches.”

BMA Saraji general manager Dan Iliffe said: “These sorts of technology upgrades for local schools such as Dysart, are essential to ensure students are well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities the future brings.

“It helps them be workforce ready with current skills and training.”

