Gladstone Police Station. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

Dysart teen charged over burglary of home

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 12:19 PM
A TEENAGER from Dysart will face Gladstone Children’s Court over an alleged burglary earlier this month at New Auckland.

The alleged incident is one of a number of recent burglaries and thefts police have reported in the region over the past six weeks.

“Between the evening of December 4 and the morning of December 5, a burglary was reported from an address at Springbrook Terrace, New Auckland,” police said in a statement.

“It was reported that offender/s gained entry through a window by removing the fly screen.

“Once inside, the offender/s stole a wallet, watch, mobile phone and an Xbox One Console.”

Ten days later, following investigations by police, the teenager was arrested in his home town.

“On December 15, Dysart Police executed a search warrant at an address in Bellarine Court, Dysart in relation to this matter,” police said.

“As a result, a 17-year-old Dysart boy was charged with burglary and possession of a drug utensil.

“The boy will appear in the Gladstones Children’s Court at a later date.”

Anyone with any information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, online 24hrs per day.

