Dysart women launch boutique clothing and homewares store

Rhiannon Rowe and Chelsea Devine have opened Rhiche, a clothing and homewares store in Dysart, after holding a pop-up shop earlier this year.

Rhiannon (Rheenie) Rowe, 31 and Chelsea Devine, 27, recently launched Rhiche - their second business together.

“We want Rhiche to be a one-stop shop for the community of Dysart where they can find clothing, homewares, furniture and accessories,” Mrs Rowe said.

“We understand how hard it is to buy things in our remote location, so want to supply a wide range of items for everyone.”

Ms Devine, who has worked in taxation and mining finance, has always had a dream of running her own clothing store and with Mrs Rowe’s passion for customer service it was a perfect starting point.

This isn’t their first business venture together. In 2019 the pair started an administration and book keeping business.

After 18 months, they decided to expand the business to incorporate a shop front as a passion project.

“We wanted to be able to give something back to our community and identified how badly our little town needed something like this,” Ms Devine said.

“We know that we have the support of our community and that just makes us even more excited about what we will be able to create and keep building on as our business grows.”

Over the past few months, with the help of family and friends, the ladies have been undertaking store renovations, ordering stock, building a website and securing different brands, all while juggling full time work.

“We love being able to support small businesses who create unique items within our region,” Mrs Rowe said.

“The excitement of what this is leading to has made the hard work and effort so much easier to bear.”

The Rhiche website has already launched and will feature a handful of items, while they focus on the physical store.

To celebrate the new business and introduce the range to the community, Mrs Rowe and Ms Devine will hold a grand opening event on October 31 at the Garden Plaza, shop 19.

There will be food, picnic areas, lawn games, lucky door prizes and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will run from 2-7.30pm.

For more information or to see what’s available, visit the website.