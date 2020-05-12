E-books, audiobooks surge in popularity

Library technician Kristen Hansen is being kept busy at Yeppoon Library.

MORE than 10,000 e-books and audiobooks have been loaned at Livingstone’s libraries in the past four weeks as people look to cure isolation boredom.

With physical books unable to be borrowed and the libraries closed for the past six weeks, April saw a 200 per cent surge in online memberships compared to March.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland said just like many other areas of the council’s operations, its library staff had been working hard to provide access to collections and services remotely.

“As social distancing protocols are encouraging people to access their library online, Livingstone Shire Library, along with libraries around the world, are seeing a major increase in interest in digital resources,” Cr Ireland said.

“There has been a marked increase in the demand for e-books and audiobooks with over 10,000 loaned in the last four weeks with the biggest increase seen in the children and young adult section.

“Not everyone is familiar with apps and streaming so the library has responded by developing videos on its Facebook page to help people make the most of these resources.”

Cr Ireland said the library team was continuing to support the community in a variety of ways, including reaching out with a courtesy call to more than 400 residents aged 70-plus who borrowed from council’s libraries.

The council’s “First 5 Forever” children’s programming has also evolved into weekly online story times on Facebook, where viewers get to meet a variety of animals on the farm of program facilitator Sally Faulkner.

Livingstone Shire Library is also looking to help people in the community who are not yet library members.

Residents can join anytime online via the library website to get instant access to all of the digital platforms.