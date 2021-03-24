E-scooter companies show solid interest in coming to Rocky

Interest is “scooting in” from e-scooter companies as Advance Rockhampton has put out feelers to bring the eco-friendly modes of transport to the city.

The economic arm of Rockhampton Regional Council has been in talks with the likes of e-scooter companies Bird, Bolt, Neuron Mobility and Lime.

“We’ve already got companies interested and we have just got to check out whether we are the right city for their product as well,” Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden said.

The companies operate in places including New Zealand, Townsville, Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“We have seen the e-scooters go into the capital cities first then they have moved to Darwin and then they have moved to Townsville,” Mr Bowden said.

“We are next scoot off the rank … because Rockhampton needs to shine and be on the radar here.”

While Advance Rockhampton has been proactive in sourcing an operator, once introduced to the city it is not expected to cost the council any money.

“I won’t be recommending back to council any cost, if this is not cost neutral to ratepayers of this city, I won’t be recommending to council we proceed,” Mr Bowden said.

“In all other cities I have seen them and the one I have been involved in it has been cost neutral land - all liability then goes onto the provider.”

While it depends what companies come to the city, the e-scooters have safety features which include geofencing that stops riders coming into prohibited areas, speed limits and helmets are required.

The e-scooters have many positive outcomes including a sense of outdoor activity and sustainability in cutting down vehicle emissions and costs.

“It’s one of those things that brings benefits like you wouldn’t believe to a city, I saw it in other cities across the world where I have travelled and also in southeast Queensland where I worked with Lime Scooters to introduce them,” Mr Bowden said.

“I was in Canberra last week talking about regions rising, this is about Rockhampton being put on the radar in Australia.

“It’s our time to shine and e-scooters is just one of many things Rockhampton Regional Council and Advance Rockhampton are looking at. ”