E-scooters could zoom into Rocky CBD by end of year

E-scooters could be zooming around the footpaths and riverbank of Rockhampton by the end of the year.

Rockhampton Regional Council put out expressions of interest last month for an operator for a hire fleet of e-scooters in the city.

Council received responses from six operators from around the world.

The scooters will be introduced for a trial period to begin with and will be conditioned by restrictions or go-slow areas geo-fenced by the operator’s technology.

Council will work with the operator to negotiate the ideal amount of scooters to commence the trial.

The successful operator must employ locals to manage, operate and maintain the fleet.

“These e-scooters will be a great addition to our city and will offer the ability to move between our business and sporting precincts with ease,” Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said.

“While there are still a number of steps before the e-scooters will be delivered to Rockhampton, we are hopeful of a fleet by the end of 2021.

“As the interest and use of the e-scooters grows, the number of scooters will too.

Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden said e-scooters had stamped their mark as a positive addition in a number of cities across Queensland and Australia.

“The Advance Rockhampton team continue to work towards putting ‘Rocky on the Radar’ and the addition of an e-scooter fleet shows our commitment towards creating new opportunities for all residents and visitors to enjoy the region,” Mr Bowden said.

“The e-scooters and micro mobility movement is increasing in popularity around the world and across Australia.

“Cities including Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Darwin, Melbourne, Townsville, and soon Rockhampton have realised the benefits of an electric hire fleet.”

Benefits of e-scooters include: