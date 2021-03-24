E-scooters plans for Rockhampton city as council calls for operators

E-scooters could soon be seen scooting around Rockhampton city’s pathways as council opens an expressions of interest.

A project of Advance Rockhampton, e-scooters will provide an relatively low-cost alternative to private vehicles and public vehicle transport in a sustainable way.

Along with local job creation, e-scooters will also have the potential to increase foot traffic for businesses.

Advance Rockhampton Executive Manager Greg Bowden said the trial had the potential to unlock some really positive benefits for the community and the region.

“E-scooters offer an alternative for people to get out of their cars and they promote a healthy and active lifestyle,” Mr Bowden said.

“E-scooters are already a fixture in major regional and metropolitan cities in Australia and across the world and we are confident the success we’ve seen in those areas can be replicated here.

“E-scooters have the potential to be a key economic growth tool by making it easier for people to connect between our business and leisure precincts, such as going to and from the CBD to our sporting precincts, CBD to Stockland, the suburbs to cafes and restaurants.

“They will also build a better connection to and from CQUniversity.

“They will make it easier for residents and visitors to get around and see more of the sights Rockhampton has to offer and, for commuters, it gives them another public transport option.

“Fewer cars on the road especially those short trips gives us a sustainability outcome as well.

“At this stage it’s too early to talk about the footprint or number of e-scooters we’d have on the footpaths but any trial would also have direct economic benefits including permanent staff to run the day-to-day operations as well as casual mechanics and operations staff.”

Data sharing from e-scooter providers will also allow council to look at the needs for footpaths, bike lanes and walking paths in the future.

The expressions of interest process will shortlist suitable applicants for a range of concepts for the operation of e-scooters in the Rockhampton city.

The successful tenderer would undergo a six-month trial later, expected to begin later this year.

E-scooter statistics:

83 per cent of users said they use e-scooters to visit restaurants, cafes and generally to explore the city

56 per cent of e-scooter trips replaced a car trip

14 per cent of trips taken would not have happened if an e-scooter was not available

An e-scooter ride is 65 times more energy efficient than a car trip

Demographic data from one city shows that they provide an opportunity for all age groups to benefit from e-scooters

o 18 to 24 – 20 per cent

o 25 to 34 – 34 per cent

o 35 to 44 – 20 per cent

o 45 to 54 – 17 per cent

o 55+ - nine per cent