‘Each day we struggle’: Heartbreaking tribute for dead girl

JUST over six months after the tragic death of a young Far North woman in a crash, her family has spoken out to thank the community in a heartbreaking tribute and announce a special fund set up in her name.

Bellenden Ker teen Lauren Quabba, 16, and her boyfriend Evan Fielder, 19, from Wongaling Beach, died on October 30, 2019, when their Mazda 323 collided head-on with a white Toyota HiLux on the Bruce Hwy just north of Babinda.

Flowers placed at a crash site north of Babinda to honour the tragic passing of Far North couple Lauren Quabba, 16, and Evan Fielder, 19. PICTURE: Joshua Davies

The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old Townsville boy, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death over the crash, along with possessing dangerous drugs after illicit substances were allegedly found in his vehicle.

Ms Quabba's parents Rodney and Rhonda, along with her five siblings, penned a tribute to the community to thank them for their support following the death of the popular Babinda State School student.

Bellenden Ker teenager Lauren Quabba, 16. Picture: Facebook

"Each day we struggle to come to turns with our family life which has been changed forever," they said.

"Our sincere and heartfelt thanks to so many family, friends, individuals and organisations who have supported us in so many ways.

"We have been overwhelmed by the many kind messages, cards, flowers, gifts, donations, visits, phone calls and food parcels.

"The comfort and strength you gave us at this incredibly difficult time along with your kind words, thoughts and prayers will never be forgotten.

Wongaling Beach man Evan Fielder, 19. Picture: Facebook

"Grief is a journey that our family is struggling with since the loss of our beloved Lauren."

The family also said they had launched the Lauren Pamela Quabba Community Benefit Fund with donations already pouring in.

"We have established this fund to assist local individuals and families who find themselves, through unexpected circumstances, in a challenging situation beyond their own capabilities to manage," they said.

More than 800 people attended Ms Quabba's funeral which the family said was "an overwhelming indication of how many lives she touched".

