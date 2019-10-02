Eager bargain hunters line up for hours before Aldi opening

People lined up for hours for the Aldi opening.

People lined up for hours for the Aldi opening.

THE store hasn’t even opened its doors, but Rocky residents are already asking for a second Aldi to be built.

Around 100 people arrived at the new Gladstone Road store early to make sure they get what they need, one man arriving before 6am, deck chair in tow.

As the car park filled up and the line grew longer, Morning Bulletin staff spoke to some eager Aldi shoppers to see what bargains they are hoping to find once inside.

The first look at the new Aldi on Gladstone Rd.

Colin Ford, a retired Air Force engineer from Yeppoon secured his place in the line up nice and early, arriving at the brand new store at 5.45am with a deck chair lent to him by another gentleman.

“I think there are a few ladies here who could muscle me out,” he said when asked if he wanted to be the first instore.

“I’ve shopped at Aldi before and they have great bargains every week.”

Colin Ford arrived at Aldi at 5.45am to ensure a prime spot in the line,

Kabra resident and oil painter Edna Brandall says she knows exactly what she’s looking for when she walks through the doors at 8.30am.

“I am looking for a shredder and also some wooden toys for my great-grandchildren,” she said.

Excited about the arrival of her fourth great-grandchild yesterday, Enda said she also wants to see if she can find a gift for the new baby.

She may never have shopped at Aldi before but she says her siblings have given her the run down on the discounts she can expect to find.

Edna is looking for some toys for her great-grandchildren.

“My brothers and sisters from Kingaroy and Dalby have shopped at Aldi,” she said.

In the calm before the Aldi storm, Morning Bulletin staff asked people in the line up what they’d like to see come to Rocky next, and the majority of people responded by saying they wanted another Aldi to be build on the north side.

Costco and Ikea also polled well with the excited shoppers.