Eager participants travel interstate to join CQ show

Linda Walsh and Steve Wraith with dogs Tansy and Paige at the Emerald Show on June 2, 2021.

A New South Wales couple joined part of the Central Queensland show circuit for the first time, not only to escape the cool weather but also to show off their pride and joy.

Linda Walsh and Steve Wraith took their three Cavaliers, Remy, Tansy and Paige, to the 2021 Emerald Show to be part of the popular dog show.

The pair has shown dogs for about 30 years, and this year headed to the Queensland shows for the first time from Lake Mulwala.

Linda Walsh with Remy.

“This is the first time we’ve done this circuit. We normally do northern New South Wales but this has been great,” Mr Wraith said.

“We just wanted to get out of winter but we have had a few cold nights here.”

Competing over two days on June 1 and 2, one of the dogs took out the Best of Breed award for the Cavaliers and was awarded second Best Toy Dog.

“It’s a hobby [the shows], but it’s also a total commitment to breed purebred dogs, making sure they are okay genetically when you breed from them,” Mr Wraith said.

“You’re up at 6am to walk the dogs and then you bath them, brush them.

“We have a bath in the van so it’s convenient.

“You get out of it what you put into it. It’s the same with any sport. It’s a hobby of love.”

Like many competitors, the pair travelled from afar to join the much-loved show, making the most of a three month journey.

They started at the Lockyer Valley, and a Brisbane show before heading to Emerald, and will move on to Mackay and Townsville shows, before making their way to the beach for some relaxation on the way home.



