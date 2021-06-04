Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Linda Walsh and Steve Wraith with dogs Tansy and Paige at the Emerald Show on June 2, 2021.
Linda Walsh and Steve Wraith with dogs Tansy and Paige at the Emerald Show on June 2, 2021.
News

Eager participants travel interstate to join CQ show

Kristen Booth
4th Jun 2021 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A New South Wales couple joined part of the Central Queensland show circuit for the first time, not only to escape the cool weather but also to show off their pride and joy.

Linda Walsh and Steve Wraith took their three Cavaliers, Remy, Tansy and Paige, to the 2021 Emerald Show to be part of the popular dog show.

The pair has shown dogs for about 30 years, and this year headed to the Queensland shows for the first time from Lake Mulwala.

Linda Walsh with Remy.
Linda Walsh with Remy.

“This is the first time we’ve done this circuit. We normally do northern New South Wales but this has been great,” Mr Wraith said.

“We just wanted to get out of winter but we have had a few cold nights here.”

Competing over two days on June 1 and 2, one of the dogs took out the Best of Breed award for the Cavaliers and was awarded second Best Toy Dog.

“It’s a hobby [the shows], but it’s also a total commitment to breed purebred dogs, making sure they are okay genetically when you breed from them,” Mr Wraith said.

“You’re up at 6am to walk the dogs and then you bath them, brush them.

Photos
View Gallery

“We have a bath in the van so it’s convenient.

“You get out of it what you put into it. It’s the same with any sport. It’s a hobby of love.”

Like many competitors, the pair travelled from afar to join the much-loved show, making the most of a three month journey.

They started at the Lockyer Valley, and a Brisbane show before heading to Emerald, and will move on to Mackay and Townsville shows, before making their way to the beach for some relaxation on the way home.

Originally published as Eager participants travel interstate to join CQ show

2021 emerald show cavaliers cq show dog shows
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Bad news for borrowers

      Bad news for borrowers
      • 4th Jun 2021 10:01 AM

      Top Stories

        Giant spiders with 3 metre leg spans on show at The Caves

        Premium Content Giant spiders with 3 metre leg spans on show at The Caves

        Whats On The exhibition is paired with the Sixteen Legs documentary, a nature featuring Neil Gaiman alongside appearances by Stephen Fry, Tara Moss, Adam Hills...

        • 4th Jun 2021 10:04 AM
        Chest injuries: two people injured in Nth Rockhampton crash

        Premium Content Chest injuries: two people injured in Nth Rockhampton crash

        News QAS attended two-vehicle crash on busy intersection

        Shocking start to day: Boy zapped by phone charger

        Premium Content Shocking start to day: Boy zapped by phone charger

        News The child was transported to Rockhampton Hospital

        Letters to the editor: Cross-River Rail chaos

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Cross-River Rail chaos

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.