Eagles’ Kerr found ‘unresponsive and intoxicated’

Kerr played for West Coast Eagles for more than a decade. Pic. Wilkins Daniel

Former West Coast Eagles star Daniel Kerr has dismissed concerns about his health after he was reportedly found unresponsive and intoxicated on Kalgoorlie's main street on Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old was discovered on the city's central Hannan Street by a member of the public "in distress and in need of medical assistance" just after 7.30am.

Police and St John Ambulance were called to the scene before the footy great was transferred to the Kalgoorlie Health Campus 30 minutes later. Kerr discharged himself later today.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said he was intoxicated but uninjured. It is understood his intoxication could have been as serious as alcohol poisoning, according to Nine.

But on Tuesday night, Kerr played down the situation claiming the whole affair was a "bit of a joke" as he sought to allay any concerns about his health.

Speaking to The West Australian from Kalgoorlie, he said he had not broken the law and labelled the incident as just a bit of fun with mates.

Kerr said it was sad that there were 50 homeless indigenous people sleeping on the street every day in Kalgoorlie and the only time officials cared was when he was involved.

He said he was in Kalgoorlie working for a security agency.

Kerr became a household name during his time at the Eagles. He won a premiership with the club in 2006 and racked up 220 games for West Coast before his career came to an end in 2013.

Tuesday's incident is not the first time the two-time Brownlow Medal runner-up has attracted police attention for substance abuse.

His first run-in with the law was in 2004 when he pleaded guilty and was fined $400 after admitting forging a prescription for Valium because he was suffering pain and anxiety after a knee operation.

Three years later he was back before the courts and fined $1800 for drunkenly ripping the aerial off a taxi and throwing it in the driver's face, injuring the man.

The same year, police tapes of Kerr, former Eagle Aaron Edwards and NBL basketballer James Harvey were broadcast of the trio discussing drugs and of Kerr talking to a convicted drug dealer.

Months later, in August 2007, Kerr was fined $2000 for an assault at a house party in Attadale hosted by his sister Madeline Kerr.

He told the magistrate that he punched a teenager, breaking his nose, because he believed his sister had been assaulted. Kerr was later ordered to pay the victim $13,000.

In 2014, Kerr was remanded in Hakea Prison charged over dousing two people in petrol and threatening to set them alight at a property in Glendalough estimated to have caused $100,000 damage.

In 2015, Kerr was sentenced to eight months in jail, suspended for 12 months, for threatening to harm Keenan Scott Blankenaar and Lisa-Jayne Ion at the Glendalough home.