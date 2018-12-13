Early Christmas present for local councils and job seekers

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke

THE State Government has handed local councils an early Christmas present by fast-tracking $7.8million in Works for Queensland funding, targeted at job creation projects.

Rockhampton Regional Council will have almost $.4million allocated to it with just over $1.7million going to Livingstone.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said Rockhampton Region had received more than $40million to date which had supported 1000 jobs.

He has encouraged councils to have their community infrastructure project lists finalised by March to fast-track shovel-ready projects that could start in the first half of 2019.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said $200million had been allocated to the program's third round in 2019-21 but $100million had been allocated early for regional Queensland.

"As we begin the recovery from this month's unprecedented and devastating bushfires, Works for Queensland will help councils get boots on the ground and bring even more jobs to support families," Mrs Lauga said.

"Works for Queensland is an excellent example of two levels of government working in partnership for our region.

"Not only has Works for Queensland upgraded the football grounds at Woorabinda and improved our cycle network, the program has been the catalyst for tourism infrastructure including the Mount Morgan streetscape, new facilities at Rockhampton Heritage Village and the rejuvenation of Emerald's Botanic Gardens."

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council will receive $545,000 and $1.25million is allocated to the Central Highlands.

The funding is calculated according to location, population and employment rates.