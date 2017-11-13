Early Rocky voters name their big state election issues

EAGER voters flocked to pre-polling booths today ahead of the state election.

Independent candidate Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton's LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers were among the attendees handing out flyers and shaking hands with voters as they made their way into the Campbell St voting booths.

The early voters named job opportunities, power costs, the Adani mine, infrastructure and the economy as the major issues that need to be addressed in the coming election.

June will be voting for Margaret Strelow this election. Steph Allen

Rockhampton local, June, is backing Cr Strelow to win the election, as she believes "she is a good thing for Rocky".

Don Martin is taking advantage of the early voting to avoid voting day's long lines. Steph Allen

Don Martin struggles with the long queues on election days so has chosen to get in early to avoid the hustle and bustle.

Mr Martin is also endorsing Cr Strelow to take home the win, and believes that the big issue to be addressed is for politicians "to improve the quality of life within Rockhampton with work and employment and infrastructure".

Peter John Lawrence visits the Campbell Street pre-polling booths. Steph Allen

Peter John Lawrence chose to vote early due to being out of town this election day.

Mr Lawrence is backing the Labor party to win the election and believes their strengths are that they "are good for the community, good for jobs and good for Rockhampton".

He told The Morning Bulletin that jobs and the economy are the major issues that need to be tackled.

Rebecca Julio gets in early to cast her vote. Steph Allen

Rebecca Julio is also voting early this year as she will be going out of town on the day.

Ms Julio is pegging Liberal to win this election, and says power is the big issue that has prompted her to vote.

Early voting will be available at 110 Campbell St from November 13 to 24 from 9am to 5pm.