Early Mail: Bad news for Storm and the Maroons

Queensland's State of Origin preparations are in crisis with star five-eighth Cameron Munster ruled out of Melbourne's clash with Brisbane on Thursday night and hooker Harry Grant set to miss Game One.

Munster will not face the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium due to a foot injury, meaning he will miss three matches in the lead-up to Queensland coach Paul Green naming his Origin I squad on Monday.

Grant will not play either due to a hamstring injury and is resigned to missing the series-opener at the MCG on June 9, opening the door for Parramatta dynamo Reed Mahoney to make his Origin debut.

Munster was crowned player of the series following Queensland's remarkable 2020 triumph despite suffering a head knock in the opening minutes of Game Two.

Along with Grant, Munster dominated the decider at Suncorp Stadium to deliver the underdog Maroons a famous series victory.

Munster is likely to be named in Green's squad and given time to prove his fitness, but he will likely be underdone after missing three straight games.

Munster's last appearance for the Storm was in Melbourne's Round 9 50-0 thrashing of South Sydney on May 6, meaning he will not have played a game for more than a month if he is picked in Origin I.

Queensland fullback prospect Kalyn Ponga is also battling injury concerns.

Ponga has missed Newcastle's past two games with a groin problem, but is in the mix to return against Manly on Sunday.

Titans No. 1 AJ Brimson has been working his way into form and appears to be the logical solution at fullback if Ponga is underdone.

Green and Queensland's selection panel will convene on Sunday to pick a squad for the series-opener and will name the team on Monday.

FLANAGAN SET FOR REPRIEVE IN DOGS' SHAKE-UP

Canterbury coach Trent Barrett is weighing up the return of Kyle Flanagan for Saturday's clash against ladder leaders Penrith.

It's understood Brandon Wakeham, who replaced Flanagan last weekend against the Gold Coast Titans, is set to make way for Flanagan.

Flanagan was axed after the Bulldogs' 32-12 loss to St George Illawarra in round nine.

It's believed Flanagan is managing a rib injury which requires needling to play through the pain barrier.

Forward Jack Hetherington is also available for selection after completing a five-match ban for a grade three high tackle charge on Cowboys fullback Valentine Holmes.

- Fatima Kdouh

TC Robati (L with Keenan Palasia (R)) looks set to make his NRL debut. Picture: Gregg Porteous/NRL Photos

BRONCOS TO CALL IN BOOM YOUNGSTER TO FACE STORM

Broncos coach Kevin Walters is set to roll out another young gun with boom back-rower TC Robati set to make his debut against the Storm this Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

With Matt Lodge suspended, Walters needs another forward and the 19-year-old Robati is in the frame for a daunting baptism against the Storm.

Fellow back-rower Brendan Piakura was in the mix for a debut last week, but the Norths Devils sensation suffered a stomach bug in the lead up to Brisbane's epic 34-16 upset of the Roosters.

Should Piakura not recover in time, Walters is expected to summon the hulking Robati, a 105kg back-rower from New Zealand who has impressed with Wynnum Manly in the Intrust Super Cup this season.

Robati has 17 offloads from six games and is averaging 115 metres per match for Wynnum, convincing Walters he would be ready for a step-up to the big league.

BRONCOS V STORM

Thursday 27 May, Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm

Broncos: Could be without both Matt Lodge and Tyson Gamble after they were changed by the match review committee. With early guilty pleas both are looking at one-game suspensions but Lodge may head to the judiciary as he doesn't risk any more weeks by doing so. The Gamble suspension could open the door for Karmichael Hunt to return to the NRL after missing QLD Cup on weekend or Tom Dearden could get recalled. TC Robati and Brendan Piakura are options to come into the 17 to replace Lodge if suspended. Jake Turpin passed gameday HIA on weekend and will be monitored but should be right to play.

Storm: Come into the clash off a five-day turnaround which could have been a contributing factor on the weekend when both Jahrome Hughes (calf) and Kenny Bromwich (hamstring) were late withdrawals. Both are chances to return this week. Ryan Papenhuyzen remains on the sideline due to lingering symptoms from concussion with Nicho Hynes set to continue playing fullback. I expect Chris Lewis to never play five-eighth again for Storm after making a few bad decisions and with the news that Cameron Munster will not play the Storm will be sweating on Hughes' fitness to partner Ryley Jacks, who will return after missing the Raiders due to concussion, in the halves. Harry Grant remains out due to a hamstring injury with Brandon Smith remaining at hooker and Aaron Booth set to hold bench position.

COWBOYS V WARRIORS

Friday 28 May, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6:00pm

Cowboys: More than likely missing both Jason Taumalolo and Lachlan Burr after they were charged by the match review committee. Both are looking at one-game suspensions with early guilty pleas. Coen Hess returns after he missed the Knights game on Thursday night due to concussion on back of a short turnaround. He will come back into the starting line-up at lock with Tom Gilbert expected to hold the starting prop position. Francis Molo is expected to be ruled out as he failed game day HIA on Thursday night which will allow impressive debutant Heilum Luki to hold his position in the 17 with Corey Jensen also set to come back into the side. Valentine Holmes copped a cork early in the Knights game but was able to run it out and should be fit to play. Justin O'Neill (knee) and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (ankle) are close to returning from injury and could be named.

Warriors: Found some form on Friday night beating the Tigers with Reece Walsh starring at fullback, a role he should retain for the remainder of the season with captain Roger Tuivasa-Scheck to continue in a roaming role from right wing. Tohu Harris and Ben Murdoch-Masila rotated positions from lock to right edge during the Tigers game which is something you would expect to continue. Rocco Berry should be fit to return after concussion but may not force his way into the 17. Adam Pompey copped a cork early in the game but was able to play on and should be fit to play whilst Bayley Sironen could return if can overcome a knee injury. Rookie hooker Taniela Otukolo is closing in on an NRL debut.

TIGERS V DRAGONS

Friday 28 May, Bankwest Stadium, 7:55pm

Tigers: Have Joey Leilua in doubt after he left the field late in Warriors game due to HIA and he will need to pass protocols to play. James Roberts is fit to return after training with the squad last week after recovering from a shoulder injury and could come in at right centre. Luke Garner and Luciano Leilua swapped sides the last few weeks with Garner on left and Leilua on right. Jake Simpkin should retain a bench position to provide spark in the second half and could even start.

Dragons: Hit hard on the weekend losing three players to HIA with Cody Ramsey, Jaiydn Hunt and Max Feagai failing gameday HIAs and needing to pass required protocols to play. The Dragons have one person returning from suspension in Tariq Sims but also one person out in Josh Kerr providing Kerr takes an early guilty plea which will see Billy Burns, who passed his gameday HIA, retaining the 2RF position and Junior Amone retaining the centre position. Gerard Beale could come into contention if either Feagai or Ramsey are ruled out.

PANTHERS V BULLDOGS

Saturday 29 May, BlueBet Stadium, 3:00pm

Panthers: Continue without Dylan Edwards after he missed the Rabbitohs game due to a hamstring injury which will see Stephen Crichton continue at fullback and Paul Momirovski at centre. Moses Leota is a chance to return after a shoulder injury. Kurt Capewell is facing one week out after being issued a grade one crusher tackle charge with Liam Martin set to start in the back row.

Bulldogs: Expected to be without Sione Katoa and Chris Smith due to suspension provided they both take early guilty pleas. With Jeremy Marshall-King only an outside chance to return from a foot injury it's more than likely we will see Brad Deitz start at hooker with impressive rookie Jackson Topine coming onto the bench. Jack Hetherington returns from suspension after missing the last five games. Dallin Watene-Zelezinak suffered an ankle injury on the weekend and could be in some doubt and if ruled out Nick Meaney would move to fullback and Tui Katoa return from concussion on the wing. Luke Thompson (shoulder) and Adam Elliot (leg) both suffered knocks but should be fit to play. Josh Jackson isn't expected to return from a calf injury until after the bye. Kyle Flanagan is a strong chance to replace of Brandon Wakeham.

RABBITOHS V EELS

Saturday 29 May, Stadium Australia, 5:30pm

Rabbitohs: Could have another big inclusion this week after Latrell Mitchell returned last week with Cameron Murray pushing to return from an ankle injury. He will need to pass a fitness test to be named with Liam Knight moving back to the bench if Murray is fit. Josh Mansour left the field late in Dubbo due to HIA and could be in some doubt which would see Braidon Burns recalled. Jacob Host could be named again despite battling a quad injury. Cody Walker escaped sanction from the match review committee despite being placed on report.

Eels: Come into the game off a loss to Manly but don't have any major injury concerns with Waqa Blake and Ryan Matterson expected to overcome knocks to play. Marata Niukore will return after missing the last two games due to suspension and with Blake back at right centre Niukore will return to the bench role. Reagan Campbell-Gillard is facing 1-2 weeks on the sidelines due to a high tackle charge. Blake escaped with two fines for separate high tackle incidents and is free to play.

ROOSTERS V RAIDERS

Saturday 29 May, Central Coast Stadium, 7:35pm

Roosters: Expected to be without Victor Radley after he was charged twice by the match review committee. He is looking at a four-week suspension with early guilty plea. Angus Crichton will head to the judiciary on Tuesday to challenge his charge. If Crichton is suspended Nat Butcher would start in 2RF with Egan Butcher a chance to come onto bench with Daniel Fifita or Tuku Hau Tapuha coming into the 17 to replace Radley. Sam Walker is a chance to be rested heading into the bye which could see Joseph Manu move to five-eighth and Joseph Suaalii retaining a centre position with Josh Morris expected to play after being rested with a minor back injury on weekend.

Raiders: Could welcome back a host of players with Jack Wighton and Josh Hodgson both set to return from suspension with Sam Williams and Brad Scheinder to make way, whilst Joseph Tapine (knee) and Jordan Rapana (hamstring) are chances to return from injury. Tom Starling suffered both a knock to the shoulder and then an ankle injury and could be in some doubt. Elliott Whitehead will play despite suffering a dislocated finger on weekend.

SHARKS V TITANS

Sunday 30 May, Coffs International Stadium, 2:00pm

Sharks: Hit hard by suspension with Josh Dugan, Mawene Hiroti and Teig Wilton all looking at bans with early guilty pleas. Ronaldo Mulitalo is expected to return from a knee injury on the wing. Siosifa Talakai returns from suspension and with limited depth could play centre for Dugan. Andrew Fifita and Shaun Johnson (both hamstring) were late withdrawals and could come into contention.

Titans: Come out of a good win over the Bulldogs and have no injury concerns out of the game. Ash Taylor is close to returning from a hip injury and could replace Tanah Boyd in the halves. Patrick Hebert is a chance to return from a calf injury and may replace Esan Marsters at centre. David Fifita returns from suspension this week but Tyrone Peachey and Herman Ese'ese both remain unavailable.

KNIGHTS V SEA EAGLES

Sunday 30 May, McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm

Knights: Come into the clash off a long 10-day turnaround. May receive a massive boost with Kalyn Ponga a chance to return from a groin injury. If Ponga returns he will start at fullback which will see Kurt Mann move back to five-eighth to partner Blake Green in the halves with Phoenix Crossland the player to make way. Bradman Best is expected to be missing again after suffering a hamstring injury in Magic Round.

Sea Eagles: Currently flying winning six out of their last seven games. Brad Parker was forced from the field late in the Eels game and could be in some doubt. Karl Lawton returned from an Achilles injury on weekend and looked to injure his ankle when scoring a try. He was able to play on but could be in some doubt. Curtis Sironen and Dylan Walker are both listed to return after the bye but could be outside chances this week. Toafofoa Sipley (dangerous contact) and Lawton (high tackle) are facing $1150-$1500 fines but free to play.

Originally published as Early Mail: Bad news for Storm, Maroons