Early morning car crash in North Rockhampton

Emergency services were on scene in North Rockhampton.

Emergency services were on scene in North Rockhampton. Paul Donaldson

6.53am: Reports from Queensland Police indicate the traffic accident in North Rockhampton involved two cars.

A Police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 5.45am to the two vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Rd, near Thozet Rd.

One man reportedly had a bloody nose and Queensland Amblance Service confirmed they transported a male patient with minor injuries to hospital, in a stable condition.

It has been advised that the road is now clear.

6.45am: The multi vehicle accident in North Rockhampton has now been cleared and the road in full use.

The accident took place along Lakes Creek Rd, near Thozet Rd, The Common.

It is still unknown at this stage what injuries were sustained and how many cars and people were involved.

6.20am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised there is a multi vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Rd, near Thozet Rd, The Common.

It is unknown how many people were involved and what injuries were sustained.

Emergency services are on scene.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.