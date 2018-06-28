Menu
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Early morning cattle truck rollover in CQ

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
28th Jun 2018 7:23 AM

EMERGENCY services attended a cattle truck roll over in the early hours of this morning.

The single vehicle accident happened on Crinum Rd at 12.47am.

Police said the road was blocked to other trucks but cars were able to drive through.

One patient was assessed on scene for back pain, however declined QAS transport to hospital.

Police have advised there are still cattle on the scene.

This accident follows the cattle truck rollover on the Capricorn Hwy last week on the Gogango range.

