Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

A man has died in a crash this morning
News

Man dies in morning highway tragedy

SAMTUI SELAVE
Paige Ashby
Andrew Korner
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man has died in a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway early Thursday morning.

The single vehicle incident was reported on the Warrego Highway at North Tivoli just after 4am.

Police believe the man's vehicle collided with a barrier near the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, as he travelled east along the highway.

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.


The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Both east-bound lanes were blocked as a result, with police diverting traffic at the Mt Crosby Rd off-ramp.

editors picks fatal traffic crash ipswich traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Yet another NRL coach sacked

    Yet another NRL coach sacked
    • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step into the Hearing Australia bus and celebrate sound

        Premium Content Step into the Hearing Australia bus and celebrate sound

        News Free hearing checks available at Berserker, Norman Gardens, North Rockhampton, Taranganba and Yeppoon begin August 24.

        • SAMTUIS
        • 13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        COURT: 36 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 36 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.

        • SAMTUIS
        • 13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        COURT: 69 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 69 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • SAMTUIS
        • 13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        • SAMTUIS