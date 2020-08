A man was driven by paramedics to Capricorn Coast Hospital this morning.

A CRASH in Yeppoon early this morning hospitalised a man.

Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tanby Road at 3.17am.

The driver, in his 20s, was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital and was in a stable condition.