Early morning drive to work costs Anthony deerly

Anthony Cathro is thanking his lucky stars he only lost his new Holden Trax after colliding with a deer in North Rockhampton on Saturday morning.

The 44-year old left his Berkserker home around 5 o'clock Saturday morning for his shift at JBS Meatworks, where he works in the boning room, stores and IT.

"I just got past Teys meatworks heading around the bend when I saw two cars on the side of the road with their hazard lights on," he said.

"I was slowing down and, the next thing, there was a great big bang and my airbags blew out.

"I didn't even see the deer."

Miraculously, the feral animal seemed unscathed by the encounter, but not Mr Cathro's first new car ever.

"The insurance company's not open on the weekend so I have to wait to find out," he said.

"As people are saying on my facebook, you can replace a car but you can't replace a life.

"I don't want to say the deers have to, you know, be killed or anything but someone's really got to move them away from the streets."

Only three weeks ago, the Morning Bulletin reported councillors were "fed up" with the damage caused by feral animals - including deer, pigs and cats - around Rockhampton.

Cr Tony Williams had said the increasing feral deer population "would cause a fatality on Lakes Creek Rd if it wasn't addressed".

On this occasion, Mr Cathro escaped with only some bruising, and a few days off work.

But as his mother Gail said, "Someone will be killed soon, if no control is taken with these deer."