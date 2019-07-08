Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOUSE FIRE: A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the premises.
HOUSE FIRE: A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the premises. Matt Collins
Breaking

Early morning fire destroys Kingaroy home

Matt Collins
by
8th Jul 2019 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the property.

A spokesman with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised at approximately 2.40am, three crews were called to a house fire on Sorensen St in Kingaroy.

Matt Collins

The house was well alight by the time crews arrived and they could see flames from the street.

The QFES spokesman advised the site was under control by 2.55am.

Crews stayed on scene until 4.40am.

Fire investigators will attend the location on Monday to assess the cause of the blaze.

QFES spokesman said there were reports that the fire started in the lounge room area.

The sole occupant in the house, who was outside when emergency services arrived, was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman advised they will be assessed for smoke inhalation.

editors picks fire crews house fire kingaroy fire qfes sorensen st
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    premium_icon Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    News Jeremy has one less concern thanks to the kindness of others.

    • 8th Jul 2019 9:22 AM
    Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    premium_icon Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    News Rocky duo release new chapter of music

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:23 AM
    River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    premium_icon River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    News One of the big attractions will be the 26 metre high ferris wheel

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    premium_icon Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    News Forum will focus on resources industry, innovation and development

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:00 AM