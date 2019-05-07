Menu
Police are investigating a home invasion in Frenchville on Tuesday morning. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police are investigating a home invasion in Frenchville on Tuesday morning. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily Cade Mooney
Crime

Early morning home invasion concerns local police

Maddelin McCosker
Allan Reinikka
by and
7th May 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was taken to hospital after a violent home invasion in Frenchville this morning.

About 6.30am up to four people forced their way into a granny flat on the property of a Waterloo St.

Police said a 20-year-old man in the granny flat was assaulted.

It's believed the offenders used baseball bats and wine bottles in the attack.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey said the man had significant injuries to his face and head and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

He said police were called to the scene by a witness, who saw the offenders run into the house and the victim come out covered in blood.

"It is very concerning that these people have armed themselves and forced entry into the house," he said.

"The circumstances surrounding how and why it has occurred is still under investigation and we hope that once we are able to speak to witnesses, and the (Triple Zero) caller, we will have a clearer idea of what has taken place."

The house has been declared a crime scene and police are door knocking the area.

Initial reports suggested there were three males and one female involved in the attack.

"We are currently viewing CCTV from the house so once we have that, hopefully we will have a better idea of what happened," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444, Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton Police.

