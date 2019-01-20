Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Early morning house fire in Rocky CBD

20th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews were called to a private residence on Albert Street early this morning after a fire broke out under a house.

Three crews, along with Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service, attended the scene after the fire was reported around 4.20am this morning.

A spokesperson for QFES said the crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Paramedics were called to the fire and remained on scene while QFES contained the fire.

No patients were reported.

QPS said they will continue to investigate the cause of the fire with QFES until it is known how it started.

albert st editors picks house fire qas qfes qps queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services queensland police service rockhampton cbd tmbfires
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky cricketer's role in Heat's thrilling semi-final win

    premium_icon Rocky cricketer's role in Heat's thrilling semi-final win

    Cricket Jess Jonassen's agony turns to ecstasy after teammate's heroics

    NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    Crime Here are 15 of this week's drink and drug driving sentences

    Smoke and flames reported at Ergon building in Rocky CBD

    premium_icon Smoke and flames reported at Ergon building in Rocky CBD

    News QFES and QPS attended the scene on Fitzroy St