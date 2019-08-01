Early-morning paddle turns into real-life rescue

BRAVE TEENAGER: Yeppoon lifesaver Jack Newton, 16, put his life-saving skills into practice in a real-life drama off Yeppoon.

A CHANGE to Jack Newton's training schedule could well have saved a man's life.

Two Saturdays ago, the champion young ironman was on an 18km training paddle from Emu Park to Yeppoon when he saw a man floating in open water ahead of him.

On any other Saturday, he would have been doing his regular two-hour swim session at CQUniversity pool but coach Cyril Thomasson decided to mix up his program.

When he first saw the man, Jack thought the worst because it looked as though he was face down but as he paddled closer he realised he was on his back but struggling to stay afloat.

The man was paddling to Great Keppel Island when strong winds had dislodged him from his ski, which was blown about 100m away.

All the skills Jack had learned in his years in surf life saving kicked in to help the man who was conscious but physically exhausted and visibly distressed.

"He was pale in the face, had blood-shot eyes, was out of breath and he couldn't talk properly,” Jack said.

"I made sure he was alright and then paddled over and grabbed his ski.

"I had one leg in his ski and one leg in my ski and paddled back to him.

"He was a pretty solid guy so I had to do a big reef to pull him up on to his ski.”

Jack then paddled more than 2km to shore to alert his dad Richard who was waiting at the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club.

Together they launched the inflatable rescue boat and the shivering man was brought back to dry land.

Cyril said Jack was an unsung hero, and it was "definitely fate” that put the brave teenager in that life-saving position on Saturday morning.

Jack is thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

"I've seen the man since and he's very grateful,” he said.

"I'm just lucky I came across him, and I'm just happy to help save a life.”

Jack, 16, is in training for the Coolangatta Gold, which is recognised as the most challenging endurance race in surf sports.

He will compete in the under-19 division, and be looking to replicate earlier success at the iconic event where he finished first and third in the junior division several years ago.

The event consists of a 24km ski leg, 2.4km run, 3.1km swim, 6.1km board leg and finishes with a 7km run.

Jack is hoping for a top-three finish and going on last year's times believes he will be right in the mix.

He has been training up to 35 hours a week in the lead-up to the Coolangatta Gold.

Cyril said his young charge was physically powerful and incredibly driven.

"He's a tough character and he's extremely committed. You have to be when you're doing what he does - 35 hours of training week in, week out.

"You don't have to make him do anything. In fact, you have to stop him doing too much.

"He wants to be a professional athlete and with his mindset and attention to detail, I believe he can do anything he sets his mind to.”

Jack's talent was demonstrated at last year's Mount Monster, New Zealand's most prestigious surf lifesaving endurance race at Mount Maunganui.

At just 15, he finished 27th overall out of an elite field of 80 athletes.

He has his sights set on qualifying for the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series, and will attend trials at Coolum on September 7.

He will be one of more than 300 athletes vying for selection in the 20-man team.