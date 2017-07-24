Early morning roo collision hospitalises taxi passenger

A TAXI trip took a turn for the worst west of Rockhampton this morning leaving a passenger in Rockhampton Hospital.

About 3am, emergency services were called to the corner of Whyte Rd and the Burnett Hwy at Bouldercombe after a taxi collided with a kangaroo.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said while the driver of the taxi declined treatment, a passenger suffered facial injuries in the crash and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

" A second patient was assessed at the scene but did not require transport to hospital,” the spokesperson said.