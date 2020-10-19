Early polling proves popular at Rocky booth

VOTERS lined up early at Rockhampton Showgrounds this morning to number their parliamentary preferences, seemingly pleased to get their four-yearly civic duty done and dusted sooner rather than later.

Jo’Anne Humphreys arrived just after midday.

She said that she had family members to care for, so flexible voting hours were important, and that she was “shocked at how many people are out here”.

“Without saying who, I have changed how I’m voting this year,” Ms Humphreys said.

“In some respects for this area, we’ve got one party standing up from the national level saying we’ll give money to this and this, and it’s in direct contradiction to what the state currently-in-power party is offering.

“An example would be the stadiums that they’re talking about: to me that’s just loggerheads, that’s just stupidity, because something’s going to fall apart somewhere.

“I know who’ll lose, it’ll be us. This state will lose out, or this town will lose out.”

Brian Applewait said he was voting early because his family was going away towards the end of October.

He said he was already well-informed about the various party positions, having “heard what they’ve [the candidates] all got to say”.

Ann Dobbs said she worked on Saturdays, so today was simply the most convenient time for her to get to the polling booth.

About the clarity of party policies, she said she “absolutely” knew where the nine Rockhampton candidates stood.

Ms Humphreys, Mr Applewait, and Ms Dobbs all said they felt safe as far as COVID-19 was concerned.

“I’ve got no qualms about that at all,” Ms Humphreys said.

“They’re all doing everything the right way. I’m not worried about the virus at all.”

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins and Queensland Senator Matt Canavan.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan likened the early polls to the “first day of an Ashes Test series”.

“There’s a lot of people here today - it is a bit like a cricket match.”

He accused Labor of campaigning mostly on its coronavirus response rather than the achievements – or in his view, lack thereof – of the rest of its term in power.

“They don’t have much to run on in government because they haven’t built that Rookwood Weir,” Mr Canavan said.

“They’ve been slow to approve mining projects – they’re still not approving that New Acland Mine.

“They’re resting their whole re-election prospects of the last five months of the coronavirus.”

He said the LNP was “not afraid of saying the word ‘coal’.”

“We’re going to open up the Galilee Basin, get more mines going than just Adani,” Mr Canavan said.

“The LNP has no compunction, no shyness, about backing our coal industry, backing farmers, talking about building new dams.”

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins said he was surprised by the number of people approaching to congratulate him “for winning”, but quickly corrected that to “for running”.

“Let’s make Rockhampton [and] Gracemere growth towns, not a ghost town,” he said.

Mr Hopkins did not wish to make specific election promises as he thought “there’s been promises made here and not delivered”, but said he would fight for a high school in Gracemere and to keep colliers and railway workers in their jobs.

“I think people are just getting sick of being let down all the time,” he said.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, and Tennis Rockhampton manager Glenn Vickery.

Speaking at Tennis Rockhampton, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said that Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington “recklessly” wanted Queensland’s borders open and to rush to a budgetary surplus.

“This is not the time to take that risk,” he said.

“We saw the LNP cut the Queensland Small Business Commissioner when they were in power.

“We need that advocate within government on behalf of small business: we’re very committed to that and we’re resourcing that as well.

“The last thing we need is to risk cuts, sacking, and selling based on ideology.”

Mr Bailey was in Rockhampton promoting Labor’s support of small business ($2.3 billion so far, he said) with Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and Tennis Rockhampton centre manager Glenn Vickery.

Mr Vickery said a $7500 grant “put us back on the right road to recovery.”

“With that money we purchased sanitiser stations, cleaning units, and all the signage to help the club remain COVID-compliant,” he said.

“That funding allowed us to spend that other two and a half thousand dollars back into marketing and equipment for the club, so it was well received, and that really helped us out getting back from the forced closure we had back in March.”

Mr O’Rourke replied to Mr Canavan’s attacks, saying that “to be saying that we haven’t delivered is absolutely rubbish”.

“Look at Rookwood Weir for example,” he said. “They keep saying that it’s smaller than what it’s supposed to be and all that.

“It’s still built to the correct capacity – we have to do the roadworks first: you can’t get in there and build a weir until you can actually safely get onto the site.”

He said the LNP had an “unrealistic expectation” about improving the state budget.

“It’s something like 30,000 people would lose their jobs,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Outside the voting centre.

One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien said that the day had been “really positive” and the voting line had gone all the way down the street.

He said people were “against the norm and they’re looking for change”.

“I think people have learnt a lot during the pandemic,” he said.

“It’s created a bit more political interest.”

Mr O’Brien thought that people were beginning to break out of voting for the major parties simply for tradition’s sake.

KAP candidate Christian Shepherd said that October 31 could be “a pretty quiet game”.

“Judging by the traffic coming through today it’s pretty much non-stop,” he said.

Mr Shepherd said that people felt improperly represented by the major parties.

“Probably now more than ever people have woken up to the issues,” he said.

“It’s the sort of thing that once people wake up to it, they’re not going to go back to sleep.”

Greens candidate Mick Jones said he got the impression many people were “sick to death” of politics.

He thought COVID-19 might swing people towards Labor given Queensland’s relative success in keeping the virus at bay.

Informed Medical Options Party candidate Yvette Saxon said that “people just want to get it out of the way”.

“Some people are informed; some people just vote the way they’ve always voted,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see how it all pans out.”