Early voting begins for Division 3 councillor by-election

Another by-election will be held on Saturday March 13 to fill the Division 3 Councillor vacancy.

Early voting for the Rockhampton Regional Council Division 3 councillor by-election began on Monday.

The early voting is available at the James Lawrence Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, with voting on weekdays from 9am to 5pm from Monday March 1, to Friday March 12.

The election day will be held on Saturday March 13, from 8am to 6pm, with booths at the Berserker Street State School and the Lakes Creek State School.

“The voting system is optional preferential, which means to make their vote count, electors can choose to number one, some, or all the five boxes on their ballot paper in their order of candidate preference,” Electoral Commission of Queensland Commissioner Pat Vidgen said.

There are five candidates, in order of ballot paper, they include Deanna Beatson, Dave Bauer, Grant Mathers, Leyland Barnett and Christian Shepherd.

Mr Vidgen said Division 3 electors should look out for their voter information card either in the mail or by email.

“All 7600 Division 3 electors have been mailed a voter information card or VIC, and around 2600 electors who have provided their email address on the electoral roll, also received it electronically,” he said.

“The VIC shows electors’ voting options, includes an elector QR code that can be scanned at the polling booth to streamline voter mark-off, and acts as a handy reminder that voting is compulsory in the by-election.”

Mr Vidgen said postal vote applications close at 7pm on Monday, March 1.

“Dispatch of postal vote ballot materials is already underway for those electors who have applied prior to tonight’s deadline,” he said.

“I encourage postal voters to read the voting instructions carefully, vote as soon as they receive their materials, and send it back to the ECQ straight away.

“The deadline for postal votes to be returned to the ECQ is Tuesday 23 March.”

Voting in person at the by-election includes COVID-safe measures: stay 1.5m apart, use hand sanitiser, and bring your own pen or pencil with you if you wish.