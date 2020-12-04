Menu
CONSTRUCTION SITE: Work has begun on building Rockhampton's Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre behind the old Music Bowl site at Parkhurst.
CONSTRUCTION SITE: Work has begun on building Rockhampton's Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre behind the old Music Bowl site at Parkhurst.
News

Early works begin on Rocky’s Drug Rehab Centre

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
WORK has begun on building Rockhampton’s long-awaited Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre, with the first patients expected to walk through its doors as soon as next August.

After last year’s controversial struggle to find a suitable site for the facility, Labor’s Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke are celebrating the commencement of early site works at the back of the former Music Bowl site in Parkhurst.

Ms Lauga said Woollam Constructions began early site works last week, with construction of the 42-bed units set to commence in January.

Design render of the $14.5 million facility.
Design render of the $14.5 million facility.

The project was anticipated to create 48 construction jobs.

“It’s great to know that Woollam Constructions has a strong presence in Rockhampton and will be using local trades and suppliers wherever possible,” Ms Lauga said.

“Supporting new infrastructure like this will boost services and is a continuation of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery from COVID-19.”

READ MORE:

>> How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

>> ‘I miss who they were’ Sister’s dream closer to reality

>> ICESUP support stronger than ever

Mr O’Rourke said the start of civil works was a big step towards getting better services for the Central Queensland community.

“The residential rehabilitation and withdrawal management centre will provide live-in treatment for adults seeking to address their substance use,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It will also deliver two family units as part of the new centre to provide accommodation for parents with young children so they can access the treatment program.”

Proposal plans are illustrated for the Rockhampton Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre.
Proposal plans are illustrated for the Rockhampton Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

Woollam Constructions has had a presence in Rockhampton since 1963 and is a well-established contractor which has delivered projects such as the Rockhampton Hospital carpark and has committed to using local subcontractors and suppliers wherever possible.

CONSTRUCTION SITE: Behind this fence, work has begun on building Rockhampton's Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre.
CONSTRUCTION SITE: Behind this fence, work has begun on building Rockhampton's Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

Located at 607-701 Yaamba Road, Parkhurst, the purpose-built multifunctional drug and alcohol treatment facility will provide residential rehabilitation and residential withdrawal management including:

  • 32 beds for adult residential rehabilitation across 8 separate buildings
  • Adult therapy building
  • 8 withdrawal beds with attached administration and support services building
  • 2 x family single-storey accommodation buildings
  • Family therapy single building, and
  • Recreation and support building.
The location of the Rockhampton alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility.
The location of the Rockhampton alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility.
