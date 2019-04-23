Earth Day message: 'Protect our species'

THE State Government recognises the vital work needed to help protect the wildlife and natural environments that are unique to Queensland on Earth Day.

The theme of Monday's Earth Day 2019 was "protect our species” and Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said it was an important reminder that action was needed to safeguard our planet against harmful impacts driven by human activity.

"Protecting our species isn't only about protecting our wildlife, it's also about protecting the habitats they live in,” Ms Enoch said.

"We know that climate change is the greatest challenge facing our planet today, and recently the Bramble Cay melmonys was declared the first mammal to be recorded extinct due to climate change.

"There are species in Queensland that are not found anywhere else in the world and it is critical that we unite to take urgent action protecting them.”

Ms Enoch said the State Government invested in a range of projects and programs that protect Queensland's iconic wildlife.

"Last week six bilbies were released into the Currawinya National Park, following a major upgrade to the predator exclusion fence,” Ms Enoch said.

"Every year we also provide funding to support a range of koala conservation measures including education, rehabilitation, monitoring and habitat restoration.”

Ms Enoch said the government had committed to a target of zero net emissions by 2050 and 50% renewable energy by 2030.

"Last year we combated single use plastic bags and brought in the container refund scheme, which has already seen more than 400 million containers returned,” she said.

"This year we are not slowing down when it comes to matters of climate change, and promoting sustainable practises for businesses, industry and households.

"The waste levy coming into effect on 1 July will enable us to improve our waste management and stop interstate waste coming into Queensland.

"We've also recently announced first six successful projects under the flagship Land Restoration Fund, which support carbon farming projects in Queensland.

"Queensland is also hosting its first ever Climate Week in June.

"Business and community representatives, including former US Vice-President Al Gore, will be in attendance to discuss how we can all work together to address climate change.”

For more information on the Queensland Government's Climate Change Response visit https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/climate/climate-change.

For more information about the government's Waste Strategy visit www.qld.gov.au/wastestrategy.