Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Earth opens: Mine blast split CQ road in two

The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine.
The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine. Julia Humphries.
Shayla Bulloch
by

AN earth-shattering mine blast has split a Central Queensland road in half.

An incredible photo of the damage, taken by a driver, shows a gaping hole down Gihibi Road at the Moura Mine lookout.

Anglo American have since responded and confirmed the damage was caused by a routine mine blast at the Dawson Mine.

A spokeswoman said the road was closed prior to the blast and remains closed after the damage was caused.

It was reported that no incidents, injuries or damage was recorded.

All work in the immediate area has ceased and Anglo American said it was working with authorities to determine the condition of the road, repairs required and a schedule for its reopening.

The Central Telegraph reported the incident on their Facebook page this morning.

Hundreds have shared their shock. There are reports people are being detoured via Banana.

More details to come.

Topics:  cenrtal queensland crack mine blast moura mine

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Rocky police plans to bust Fitzroy River fight club

Rocky police plans to bust Fitzroy River fight club

'You can't arrest your way out of a problem': Local inspector reveals inside look at crime along the Rockhampton riverbank.

'Sick waves' in CQ on show for the world

Barton Lynch, Mark Occhilupo and his son Jay join surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis as they inspect the works under way at the demo site near Mt Jim Crow.

Large-scale demonstration wave pool near Mt Jim Crow

31 teams for biggest indoor hockey carnival in Rocky

Thirty-one teams have nominated for the Under-13 Indoor Challenge, which starts in Rockhampton tonight.

Host centre fields four teams in under-13 challenge

Man viciously, repeatedly bashes and chokes mother

DV OFFENDER: Luke Peter Morris, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday to four charges over assault on mother described as protracted and vicious.

Man, 23, went back three times to choke mum.

Local Partners