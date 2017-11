The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine.

Julia Humphries.

A HUGE crack has opened up a road near Moura this morning sending drivers into a panic.

The Central Telegraph reported the incident on their Facebook page this morning saying the Gihibi Road at the Moura Mine lookout has been closed.

The damage is believed to have been from a mine blast.

Motorists are urged to please avoid the road.

The Central Telegraph reported people are being detoured via Banana.