Earthmoving game struggles to get good tradesmen

REO HEAVY Equipment Repairs has grown from five employees to 25 in four years and last Thursday they signed three new apprentices.

The local earthmoving company has been in the community for 18 years and was taken over by codirector Kelvin Bath in 2015.

Mr Bath said his aim was to not only be the best in the business but also develop the tradespeople of the future.

The company also signed two apprentices last year and Mr Bath said business in the earthmoving game was going well but he struggled to get good tradesmen.

Co-director of REO Heavy Equipment Repairs Kelvin Bath. Allan Reinikka ROK310119areo5

"Not enough people are putting apprentices through,” he said.

"The last three to four years have been pretty tough for any sort of business, mining had dropped right off, there wasn't the money around.

"You'll find there was a stage where no apprentices were put on because people couldn't afford it.

"Businesses had to survive with what they had, there wasn't much work around.

"Looking forward, we have the Bypass Road, Rookwood Weir, work at Shoalwater Bay and mining has taken off again.

"We have come through a really tough time and now we have more work than we can handle with the number of tradesmen we have got.”

The 43-year-old diesel fitter said schools were not pushing trades enough and he believes that's a real concern.

"We need to get people into our trade,” he said.

"My young fella is looking to go down that path. Not everything is about university.

"We have got work here and we need to give kids a go.

"These kids want to be tradespeople and the only reason they are going to get trades is from businesses like us giving them a go and training them.

"Some we might hold onto and some we may not. You have got to start somewhere.

"I have got a lot of experienced guys that are getting up in age - so I am looking to get their experience into the kids.

"If we all do our share I think it will increase the number of tradesmen we keep in the area.”

Mr Bath said it was important apprentices were trained properly with time put into them.

"People use them as cheap labour and don't train them well - I have seen companies around town do that,” he said.

"That doesn't help us once they get out of the trade. Some of those kids I have had throughout the years don't know the basics of diesel fitting.

"Some of us have a pride in what we do, guys like myself who are very good at what we do want to see these kids be the best they can be.”

He said he is looking for the new apprentices to put in 'commitment, willingness to work and have a go and don't be shy'.