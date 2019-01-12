Menu
The earthquake occurred off the Mornington Peninsula and was felt at Phillip Island.
Environment

Australian earthquake ‘sounded like a bus’

by REBEKAH CAVANAGH
12th Jan 2019 11:24 AM

Residents have been rocked by a 2.7 magnitude earthquake on Phillip Island.

Almost 30 Victorians have reported feeling the quake to Geoscience Australia since it hit just north of the island, on Victoria's southeast coast around 10.15am.

Authorities say there is no risk of a tsunami.

Where the earthquake occurred off the waters off the Mornington Peninsula. Picture: Geoscience Australia
Kate Crock, from the island town of Ventnor, said she felt "two large booms" which shook her house.

"Sounded like a bus hit the house," she posted on Twitter.

In another post, she wrote: "Felt like something had fallen from the sky. Second thought was something went awry at HMAS Cerberus across the bay."

Max Callahan also reported feeling "1-2 seconds of house shaking" at Smith's Beach.

Geoscience Australia senior duty seismologist Dan Jaksa said the earthquake was not strong enough to cause any damage.

"This is a minor earthquake," Mr Jaksa said. "There's no expected damage to any infrastructure until you get to 4.5 or above."

But he said they had received reports from residents as far away as Tooradin and Rosebud.

For those closer to the epicentre, Mr Jaksa it would have sounded like "a big truck went by".

"If you were further away it's like a slight rumble," he said.

The quake was the 12th largest in the region in 100 years, he said, with 97 recorded within a 50km radius in that period.

The largest was a 5.0 magnitude felt in 1971.

Mr Jaksa urged anyone who felt today's earthquake to report it at www.ga.gov.au

