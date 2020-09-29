Earthworks proposed for stage two of coast housing estate

Stage two of the Hidden Valley Heights Estate.

Stage two of the Hidden Valley Heights Estate.

STAGE TWO of a Yeppoon housing estate is making progress with plans lodged to council for operational works.

McMurtrie Consulting Engineers applied to Livingstone Shire Council earlier this month for a development permit for earthworks and clearing vegetation.

Stage two is titled as lot 700, Hidden Valley Rd and Hoskyn Drive, Hidden Valley.

The application notes the site has a current development approval which was granted in October 2006.

The proposed operational work is valued at $315,994.25, including GST, materials and labour.

The development application is being assessed by council officers.

The latest real estate listing states only four blocks are available in stages one and three of the estate, with lots in sizes from 705 sqm to 989 sqm, all connected to underground water, power, sewer and phone supply.

The estate backs onto the Yeppoon Creek and is located beside the Yeppoon Hospital with easy access to the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd near Tanby junction.

Plans have also been lodged for stages three, four and five of the Pacific Outlook at Pacific Heights at Yeppoon, read the full story here.

RELATED:

Motel proposes to convert conference room into four units

Ammonium nitrate plant concerns addressed at council table

Shopping centre lodges plans to expand with new building