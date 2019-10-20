Easier to separate and recycle at landfill

IT’S easier than ever to separate and save at the landfill thanks to recent work at the Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility.

Council’s waste committee chair Councillor Neil Fisher, said the new work would make recycling much simpler.

“We know that people in the Rockhampton Region are great recyclers when it comes to their kerbside bins,” he said, “These new works aim to make it just as simple to recycle at the landfill — where it’s not only kind on the environment, but also on residents’ wallets.

“While there’s a charge for residents to dump waste at the landfill, it’s free to recycle most items, so it makes absolute sense to separate out your items and drive through the recycling area first.

“By making it as easy as possible for customers to quickly understand where to drive, what to separate, and where to go for assistance, it means that more people will be able to save money and make a responsible choice, without sacrificing their time. “

New work includes pictograms, directional signs, line marking and colour coding designed to make it simple, safe and fast for residents to separate their materials and recycle.