‘Easily led’ man bought cigarettes with counterfeit money

A “vulnerable” and “easily led” man was convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for using counterfeit currency.

The court heard that Jeremy Wade Muir, 34, used a counterfeit $50 note at the Puma Service Station on Edward Street.

On November 19, 2020, Muir bought cigarettes with the fake money, which upon inspection had Chinese characters written on its hologram window.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said that on December 5, Muir attended Rockhampton Police Station and said that another man gave him the counterfeit note.

Muir told police he gave that man the cigarettes and change received during the transaction, and only afterwards was informed the cash was illegitimate.

Solicitor David Mills said Muir came across “people who were in the know” about counterfeit currency when seeking accommodation.

“He was then their bunny,” Mr Mills said.

“He’s an easily led person … vulnerable to others holding things over him.”

Muir pleaded guilty.

He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour order with a $1000 recognisance.