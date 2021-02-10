Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fifty-dollar note. Photo: File
A fifty-dollar note. Photo: File
News

‘Easily led’ man bought cigarettes with counterfeit money

Timothy Cox
10th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A “vulnerable” and “easily led” man was convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for using counterfeit currency.

The court heard that Jeremy Wade Muir, 34, used a counterfeit $50 note at the Puma Service Station on Edward Street.

On November 19, 2020, Muir bought cigarettes with the fake money, which upon inspection had Chinese characters written on its hologram window.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said that on December 5, Muir attended Rockhampton Police Station and said that another man gave him the counterfeit note.

Muir told police he gave that man the cigarettes and change received during the transaction, and only afterwards was informed the cash was illegitimate.

Solicitor David Mills said Muir came across “people who were in the know” about counterfeit currency when seeking accommodation.

“He was then their bunny,” Mr Mills said.

“He’s an easily led person … vulnerable to others holding things over him.”

Muir pleaded guilty.

He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour order with a $1000 recognisance.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight-hour crime spree

        Premium Content WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight-hour crime spree

        Crime Dramatic footage of the incident which happened on a busy Rockhampton road.

        • 10th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
        WATCH VIDEO: Fire breaks out at South Rocky home

        Premium Content WATCH VIDEO: Fire breaks out at South Rocky home

        News The fire fully engulfed the top floor of the home.

        CQ residents launch original album to show resilience

        Premium Content CQ residents launch original album to show resilience

        Music It contains songs by people who have faced depression, domestic abuse, physical...

        Key issues you need to know from new mayor’s first meeting

        Premium Content Key issues you need to know from new mayor’s first meeting

        Council News Cr Williams began the meeting with thanks to the community, staff and councillors...