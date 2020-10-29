Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Crime

East Lismore murder case: Fresh charges against woman

Liana Boss
29th Oct 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRESH charges have been laid against the person accused of murdering a Goonellabah woman.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, had already been refused bail on charges of murder and improperly interfering with a corpse.

Emergency services were called to a Rosedale Square, East Lismore unit on August 22 after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman's body.

Fresh charges of destroying or damaging property, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and assaulting police were brought before Lismore Local Court for the first time when the case was mentioned on Wednesday.

Ms Lewis sought to be excused from appearing before the court by video link.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the brief of evidence was still being prepared and asked the matter to be adjourned for eight weeks.

Mr Gradisnik said the fresh charges "are said to arise, or have arisen, when there were attempts to comply with a forensic procedure order".

Ms Lewis has entered no pleas at this stage.

The matter was adjourned to December 16 and Ms Lewis is expected to appear by video link on that date.

court crime murder natalie may lewis violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy

        Premium Content WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy

        Breaking Unconfirmed reports suggest the vehicle was reported as stolen earlier today.

        • 29th Oct 2020 1:25 PM
        10 year partnership pledge has RFDS flying high

        Premium Content 10 year partnership pledge has RFDS flying high

        News Labor’s latest election promise would see a 10-year inter-hospital transfer...

        • 29th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
        Woman busted unlicensed driving outside sister’s house

        Premium Content Woman busted unlicensed driving outside sister’s house

        Crime A woman intercepted driving while her licence had been disqualified due to demerit...

        REVEALED: Exhausted CQ trainee doctors fear grave mistakes

        Premium Content REVEALED: Exhausted CQ trainee doctors fear grave mistakes

        Health New report reveals concerning admissions surrounding the hospital’s workplace...

        • 29th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
        • 1 GreenRiver