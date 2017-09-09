East St Envy: Final chance for Rocky shopper's shot at $35K prize

EAST St shoppers have until 11.30am today to get their final entries in for a chance to win $35,000.

The East St Envy promotion will be drawn at 12pm after a four-week window for those who spend $50 or more at 11 participating stores to go in the draw.

She's All that's Laurena Furber expects a big crowd at the draw, held in Kern Arcade, as the shopper or nominated representative must be present to win their prize.

Owner of Shoes on East, Debbie Brine and owner of Soaked Swimwear Cassie Zieth are proud of their East St Fashion Envy incentive. Shayla Bulloch

Kerry and Phil Peel of Leading Edge Jewellers said the promotion not only highlights East St as a shopping destination, but also the unique locally owned stores that make the street unique.

Mark Bunt Menswer's Brett Burke said Father's Day sales were up on last year, and attributes the spike in the allure of the massive prize.

The 11 participating stores are Coopers, Propaganda, Phil Peel Jewellers, Mark Bunt Menswear, Stewarts, She's All That, Swarv Menswear, Willow & Ivy, Soaked Swimwear, D's Fine Jewellery & Accessories and Shoes on East.

"It (East Street Fashion Envy) has given small shops like mine a chance to be involved in a major promotion and mix with other shop owners," Shoes on East's Debbie Brine said.

"I think this will lead to more collaborative promotions amongst the East St businesses, possibly extending to the food retailers, you can't get this shopping experience anywhere else."