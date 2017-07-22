24°
Business

EAST ST OUTRAGE: 40 days to vacate Rocky CBD stores

Matty Holdsworth | 22nd Jul 2017 6:00 AM
KNOCK OUT: Brad's Bargain Box and Bruch's buildings in East Street are to be demolished.
KNOCK OUT: Brad's Bargain Box and Bruch's buildings in East Street are to be demolished. Chris Ison ROK210717cdemolish1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRACY Jaggard has twice moved to the promised land of the Rockhampton CBD and twice been struck down.

Her small business, Brunch's at 119 East St, is one of two highly successful CBD stores to fall victim to circumstance, ironically, due to their best asset, their location.

Rumours within the city's centre were rife about proposed demolitions planned for the area - Tracy was of the understanding that she would have months.

But on Wednesday she received a bombshell like no other.

 

Brunch&#39;s owner Tracy Jaggard.
Brunch's owner Tracy Jaggard. Allan Reinikka ROK031014avagrant

"After constant emails and questions asking what is going on, I got the notification on the 19th saying I have 40 days," she choked.

"There were weeks of emails and months of speculation. I have tried to be proactive by asking for info but nothing has been delivered.

"They all said it was fine and that I'd have 90 days if it did happen. Now this.

"It was heart wrenching. We had a business in Denham St and after seven years had to move for the riverbank upgrades.

"Now we move here 12 months ago, prime spot, you pay the higher price and bite the bullet. Now we're told to leave."

 

Brad's Bargain Box and Brunch's on East St.
Brad's Bargain Box and Brunch's on East St. Contributed

With neighbouring retailer Brad's Bargain Box the other sorry store notified, tenants along East St will be wondering if they're next.

And rightly so, as Tracy puts it, both businesses were thriving.

"We have proven we are a viable small business, and we can hold our heads high, but this is not up to standard," she said.

"It doesn't give the CBD any confidence, fellow tenants are dumbfounded. Who knows if it will happen to them?

"I have five families to look after and I have to be brave. I don't have a choice. I will lose my shop, everything."

For Brad Walton's discount store which employs seven people in its CBD spot alone, it is all about the waiting game.

 

HAPPIER TIMES: Owner of Brad&#39;s Bargain Box Brad Walton.
HAPPIER TIMES: Owner of Brad's Bargain Box Brad Walton. Allan Reinikka ROK220914abargain

He hasn't received his official notification to move on but feels his fate is sealed.

Being on a month to month lease he is taking matters into his own hands and beginning the moving process.

"The biggest concern is not having clear confirmation, we are in limbo," Brad's pain clear.

"It is stressful enough running a small business but there isn't much we can do.

"You just hope they are planning to do something soon. The last thing we want is for our building to sit here vacant."

With two other locations in Park Avenue and Mt Morgan, Brad hoped his customers would remain loyal until his next venture is decided.

"We are looking elsewhere, it is just about finding the right location, we want a quality site," he said.

"So watch this space, we will shake this up discount store wise.

"Until then, our two other stores will remain open, hopefully customers will take the extra five minutes to come out. Parking is definitely easier."

 

Artist impression of the proposed cultural precinct in the heart of Rockhampton under the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework.
Artist impression of the proposed cultural precinct in the heart of Rockhampton under the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework. Rockhampton Regional Council

Rockhampton Regional Council acting CEO Ross Cheesman sympathised with the two successful owners and acknowledged the difficulty it caused.

"Council has entered into a contract to buy two buildings at 115 and 119 East St as part of the planning for the cultural precinct," Mr Cheesman said.

"The two lots will ultimately form a laneway for access to the back of the new Art Gallery Development."

He said the unsatisfactory structural integrity of 115 East St meant council was forced to act.

"While Council had every intention to keep tenants in the buildings for the foreseeable future pending planning and funding for the sites, because we knew one of the buildings had potential structural issues we commissioned an immediate engineering report," he said.

"The engineers raised significant concerns over the structural integrity of the Brad's Bargain Box building and have advised council that early demolition is necessary.

"In terms of 119 East St, the previous building owners advised that they are removing the commercial kitchen from the premises and that is their decision. Council are not keen to commit to installing a new kitchen.

"We sympathise with the two successful business owners and acknowledge the difficulty that this has caused them. We are hoping that both are able to re-locate within the CBD as they would be sadly missed."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brad's bargain box brunch's cbd east st rockhampton rockhampton cbd rockhampton regional council

Radical plan to tackle Rocky council's $6.2m electricity bill

Radical plan to tackle Rocky council's $6.2m electricity...

Proposal to follow Sunny Coast's $50m solar initiative

Hey Rocky! Get 15 of the best kids books with the paper!

No Caption

GREAT Australian storybooks are the souls of our bookshelves.

Chief Justice: ‘Bloodlust’ fuelled savage Rocky killing

FATAL STABBING: Rockhampton man Aaron Flenady died after receiving stab wounds.

UPDATE: He was ‘vulnerable and harmless’ when attacked.

What's on around the sporting grounds this weekend

Lyn Kelly in action at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft, which runs until Sunday.

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft headlines big weekend of sport

Local Partners

BOMBSHELL: Deputy mayor resigns but who is heir apparent?

He gave a number of reasons why he was unable to continue as deputy mayor

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

CQ town sad as last remaining bank announces closure

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar outside the ANZ ATM in Springsure.

Community 'up in arms' with no bank

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine and shows you how to make it at home in her new TV special.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

HORSE LOVERS DELIGHT! AUCTION 22ND JULY, 2017. 1-00 PM ONSITE.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 AUCTION

Auction Location: 123 MURPHY ROAD, KABRA, QLD 4702. 60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $398,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

The perfect Location to Build

12 Sunset Drive, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Just listed is the great vacant block of land which is 718m2 ... $98,000

Just listed is the great vacant block of land which is 718m2 fenced on both sides plus the back and is only a few minutes' walk to Gracemere's new Shopping...

Fabulous Big Family Home/ Rumpus/ Inground Pool - $319,000

207 Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

What an Amazing Family Home for you to snap up RIGHT NOW! This fantastic highset a/c chamferboard home, offers lovely cool front patio, huge open plan living and...

Superior Ultra-Modern Residence on 1,010m2 Allotment!

7 Boree Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $575,000

This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishes throughout. Cul-De-Sac living is...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $375,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Luxurious Lifestyle Home in Frenchville!

6 Treefern Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $595,000

Fall in love with all of the modern features this grand and tastefully decorated 4 bedroom home is offering. Convenience is the key here as not only are you living...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Peace and Quite

178a Barmoya Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Beautiful bush land surrounds this 5 acre lifestyle retreat only a short 15 minute drive from Rockhampton. This lowset 4 bedroom brick home features: andbull; 4...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell loved business for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past