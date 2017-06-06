East St's cut-throat kings

THIEVES & Beggars co-owner Evan Treacy has admitted he and Cohen Wassell have grown up a hell of a lot since starting their East St business venture.

Just shy of two years the barbershop boys have had to learn on their feet, juggled the scissors between the cash register, filing and sweeping duties.

With well over 100 regular clients on their books each week, the shop is now flying.

They put it down to their fresh, open approach and ability to change.

Cohen Wassell. Levi Appleton Photography.

"We are going really well, we are constantly busy and progressively building up our name and reputation," Evan said.

"It was a massive experience, and a big wake up call. We had to grow up very quickly.

"Trying to learn it all so fast you don't have time to stop and think.

"But it is awesome now looking back knowing it is all done. To be in control and have a say at what you're doing is good."

Their sink or swim attitude saw them win a feature article place in a leading hairdressing magazine, Cuttroat Journal.

Evan Treacy. Levi Appleton Photography.

Being the only regional barbershop, it came as a surprise shock to the duo but one that brought them immense pride.

Evan, 24, began as an apprentice at Hairmoda and Cohen, 23, at Barber's Arms. They both felt they owed a lot to their former employees.

"They were both great stepping stones for us, really interesting and informative places, we still have the utmost respect for them," he said.

"Branching out on our own, we try and be alternative not the whole pretty boy look.

"I know times are tough for everyone but we always see young ventures being complacent and not willing to try new ideas.

"The reluctance to change definitely holds them back."

Inside Thieves n Beggars Levi Appleton Photography.

The scissor wizards said for now, 1950-60s inspired looks were a big selling point currently.

"Definitely the whole gentlemen's look is big at the moment," he said.

"The 1950s and 60s side parts and tapered haircuts with fades. A bit of modern mixed in with the old school looks.

"We like that modern, hipster feel."