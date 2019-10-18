Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident is not being treated as a random attack.
The incident is not being treated as a random attack.
News

East Toowoomba shooting ‘not a random attack’: Police

Tara Miko
18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of people who stormed an East Toowoomba home and demanded money from a man moments before he was shot remain on the run.

Detectives are continuing the search for the group after what was believed to be a targeted incident at a Curzon St home about 8pm Tuesday.

Darling Downs Detective Acting Inspector Renee Garske said the incident, during which a man was struck over the head with a glass object before he was shot with a small calibre firearm, was not being treated as a random attack.

"It is a priority (for police) given the nature of the incident," Acting Inspector. Garske said.

"We are running out lines of inquiries and make an appeal to the public for information.

"Police believe it was not a random incident and that it was targeted."

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

renee garske toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba shooting
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    3 best mates break a record

    premium_icon 3 best mates break a record

    News FROM the wrath of Cyclone Marcia rose a business idea of three men turning the ecological housing market “sexy”.

    Concerns raised over welfare of horses

    premium_icon Concerns raised over welfare of horses

    News PUBLIC concerns over the welfare of horses at Thangool have surfaced once again.

    Alcoholic sees how addiction has ruined his life

    premium_icon Alcoholic sees how addiction has ruined his life

    News The Rockhampton man has been a heavy drinker since 13 years old, with his addiction...

    'My dad does FIFO': Man's clever parenting move to help son

    premium_icon 'My dad does FIFO': Man's clever parenting move to help son

    News About 18 months ago, Blaiz was sitting in his donga, missing family.